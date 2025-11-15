Marco Silva is asking for significant backing in the transfer market ahead of a decision over signing a new contract at Fulham.

The Portuguese coach is the third-longest-serving manager in the Premier League right now, behind Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta, having been appointed as Fulham coach back in July 2021. And having comfortably secured promotion in his first season at the club, he has helped establish Fulham back in the Premier League, leading them to impressive 13th and 11th placed finishes.

However, it is a different story this season, and with the Cottagers winning just three times in their 11 matches so far, they only sit a point clear of the relegation zone in a congested bottom half of the table.

That has led to speculation over his future; claims that have been thrust further into the spotlight with his current deal expiring next June and now close to entering its final six months.

However, before Silva commits to an extension, the 48-year-old has told the club he would like major backing in the January window to help pull the club clear of relegation trouble.

And we can reveal he has concerns in all three outfield areas of the pitch, and sources say he would want to see action in the transfer window before putting pen to paper on any new deal.

Fulham have struggled for goals this season, and Rodrigo Muniz is now sidelined with a hamstring problem that requires surgery.

He will be missing until the new year, leaving Raul Jimenez as their only recognised goalscorer – and he has only scored once this season.

The striker position is something Silva will have to consider more depth in, but he also has worries about the midfield and defence and hopes the club show him significant backing in January.

Chicken and egg scenario for Fulham and Marco Silva

At the moment, there is no progress over a new agreement for him to stay as manager, with his current deal expiring at the end of the current campaign.

Insiders say Fulham would prefer him to sign a new contract before they commit to any more substantial spending in the transfer market – with a belief that investing in the players required to upgrade their squad would cost upwards of £60million.

The situation is believed to be one of the reasons his future has come under scrutiny recently.

Sources close to Fulham insist there is no friction between the club’s owners and Silva – despite what is reported elsewhere – but it can be expected that the approach to January’s business helps determine how things play out.

If they significantly back him, Silva will likely stay.

But from the club, they want a commitment from the manager, before they sanction some hefty pieces of business on his say-so.

Fulham face an in-form Sunderland side at home next, followed by tough clashes against Tottenham (away), Manchester City (home), before facing Burnley (home) in a game they ought to be winning.

