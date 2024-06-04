MLS transfer latest: Charlotte FC in advanced talks to land Fulham and USMNT star

Tim Ream looks set for a return to the US

MLS side Charlotte FC are reportedly in advanced talks with Fulham and United States defender Tim Ream over a return to his homeland.

While a deal has not yet been reached, ESPN reports that discussions between the two sides are ongoing to bring the 36-year-old back to the U.S.

Ream’s contract with Fulham expires in the summer of 2025, which will force Charlotte to pay an undisclosed transfer fee to the Premier League side.

Ream moved to Craven Cottage when he joined from Bolton Wanderers back in 2015 and has made 312 appearances in all competitions for the London-based side.

DON’T MISS: Manchester City scramble to ensure club icon signs a new deal amid MLS and Saudi interest

The centre-back had a limited role this season, however, after suffering a calf injury in December that restricted him to 21 games in total for Marco Silva’s men, scoring once.

Ream’s high-level European experience also saw him become a key figure for the USMNT, earning 56 caps and starting all four games at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

He was also called up in May for the team’s training camp ahead of the 2024 Copa America, with Gregg Berhalter’s side prepping for the tournament with friendlies against Colombia on June 8 and Brazil on June 12.

Former Aston Villa coach Dean Smith has been in charge at Charlotte since December 2023 and is ready to give Ream a key role in his side’s backline.

Charlotte currently sit fifth in the Eastern Conference table with 25 points from 17 games and havee only allowed 18 goals in those games so far.

READ MORE: MLS transfer news: San Diego poised to land legendary Mexico winger