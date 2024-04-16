Fulham line up move for unwanted Chelsea star to replace key player with ‘offers’ from Man Utd, Tottenham

Fulham are strong admirers of Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah and have identified him as an option to replace Tosin Adarabioyo, who has offers from the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United.

Chalobah missed most of the first half of this season due to injury which put some clubs off moving for him in January, however, Fulham were among the clubs who made enquiries.

Bids are expected once again for the centre-back in the summer transfer window and the 24-year-old is now open to an exit as he has accepted his future does not lie at his boyhood club.

Members of the Chelsea board see Chalobah as someone they can sell for pure profit since he is a product of the Blues’ academy.

He has been in the Chelsea system since joining their youth ranks in 2007, before going on loan spells with Ipswich Town, Huddersfield and Lorient along the way.

TEAMtalk understands that Chalobah is still resistant to the idea of leaving Stamford Bridge but seems to have accepted his fate.

He has started the Blues last two Premier League games but it’s understood that this is to “put him in the shop window,” rather than a sign that he is part of Mauricio Pochettino’s long-term plans.

Fulham could replace Tosin Adarabioyo with Trevoh Chalobah

A number of clubs have considered a move for Chalobah, including Roma, Bayern Munich, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Napoli, to name but a few.

TEAMtalk sources state that a move to Fulham is most attractive to him, however, due to his family’s relationship with the club.

Chalobah’s brother, Nathaniel, was at the Fulham youth academy before joining Chelsea and spent time playing for the first team between 2021 and 2023.

The family have always maintained a good relationship with the Potters and TEAMtalk sources suggest this could play into the decision.

As mentioned, Fulham could bring in Chalobah to replace Tosin, who is out of contract in the summer and has offers from Tottenham and Manchester United.

Chalobah turned down a move to Nottingham Forest last summer due to the fact that he wanted to play in European competitions.

However, TEAMtalk sources state that the centre-back has surrendered that position and is now open to all options.

Chelsea will look to sell several players in the summer with the likes of Conor Gallagher and Marc Cucurella currently available.

Gallagher’s situation could change, but negotiations over a contract extension for him are are on hold over a wage disagreement.