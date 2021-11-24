Napoli are reportedly keen to make midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s loan deal permanent by as early as January.

Anguissa signed for Fulham after their promotion to the Premier League back in 2018. He was then loaned out a year later to Spanish side Villarreal following their relegation.

The 26-year-old then returned to West London following Fulham’s promotion back to the Premier League, and was a mainstay for the side. However, he could not prevent them from going straight back down.

Anguissa then signed a three-year deal back in August before being loaned out to the Italian side for the season.

He has made 11 appearances for the club so far in all competitions. Anguissa claimed the man of the match award as Napoli claimed a 0-0 draw against Jose Mourinho’s Roma back in October.

According to Calciomercato, the Cameroon international would be available for €15million in January, should the Neapolitan’s want to take up the early option.

Anguissa facing spell on sidelines

Anguissa will be out for the next couple of games. He picked up an abductor injury during Napoli’s 3-2 defeat against Inter Milan on Sunday.

In a statement released on the club website, the Italian side said: “Anguissa underwent diagnostic tests that revealed a distracting lesion of the left abductor. The blue midfielder has started the rehabilitation process.”

The club have not said how long he will be out for, but he will definitely miss Wednesday’s Europa League clash against Spartak Moscow in the Russian capital.

Despite Sunday’s defeat Napoli remain top of the Serie A table. The league’s other unbeaten side AC Milan also lost their unbeaten run after a 4-3 defeat to Fiorentina. Both Milan and Napoli are level on 32 points, but Napoli have a better goal difference.

