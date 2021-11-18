Peterborough reveal price tag for talisman as Fulham could revive interest

Peterborough have slapped a £4million price tag on forward Siriki Dembele, per a report.

The 25-year-old occupies any position along the frontline. He was a key player in Peterborough’s promotion to the Championship last season. Scoring 11 goals and grabbing 10 assists, the attacker attracted huge interest during the summer. Fulham were one of the many clubs that wanted to sign Dembele but their attempts were rebuffed.

The Posh forward hasn’t been as prolific so far this campaign. In 16 Championship outings, he’s got four goals and one assist.

According to Football Insider, Peterborough are reluctant to lose their leading goalscorer. Therefore, they’re hoping the £4million valuation will make interested clubs look elsewhere.

Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers are also keeping a close eye on Dembele. The Hoops have real pulling power as the forward’s brother Karamoko is on Celtic’s books.

If Fulham were to move in once again for his signature, he would join a frightening attacking line-up.

Alexsander Mitrovic has been in scintillating form this season. Scoring 20 goals in just 17 Championship games, he’s been unstoppable. Alongside the Serbian, the Cottagers also possess Harry Wilson, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Neeskens Kebano.

His contract expires at the end of the season. Therefore, Darren Ferguson may look to cash in on the frontman in January. Especially given that Dembele has rejected a new contract offer as he looks to depart Weston Homes Stadium.

Competition for him will be ramped up in January but Fulham will hopefully think with them pushing for Premier League football, it will entice Dembele to sign for the west London side.

Mitrovic continues unbelievable form for Serbia

Alexsander Mitrovic secured Serbia’s place in the 2022 World Cup with a last-minute header in Lisbon.

Serbia defeated Portugal 2-1 and left Cristiano Ronaldo’s side to go through the play-offs for a place in Qatar. Mitrovic showed once again his impressive goalscoring form. He was surprisingly a substitute but came on a half-time to provide the winner.

The 27-year-old scored eight goals in eight qualification game and was delighted to help his country progress to the World Cup.

Speaking to Serbia’s Nova television, he said: “We came here to play football and having been the better side, we earned it all.

“We are reaping the rewards of hard work and the belief that we would be able to defy the odds and beat Portugal.

“We are overjoyed, for our country and the people first and foremost.”

