Fulham manager Marco Silva is keen to bring Moise Kean back to the Premier League

Fulham have emerged as serious suitors for Fiorentina striker Moise Kean, TEAMtalk understands, teeing up a sensational return to the Premier League for the ex-Everton man.

The 25-year-old Italian international, who endured a difficult spell with the Toffees earlier in his career, is keen on a move back to England amid a frustrating season in Serie A.

Kean joined Fiorentina from Juventus in the summer of 2024 for around €13m (£11.4m / $15.3m) and looked to have finally reached his potential last term, when he notched 19 goals in 32 Serie A appearances, establishing himself as one of Italy’s top forwards.

However, form has deserted him this campaign, with just three goals across all competitions, contributing to La Viola’s shock drop to bottom of the table, under serious threat of relegation, on just six points from 15 games.

Despite a recent contract extension until 2029, sources suggest Kean is open to a winter exit to reignite his career ahead of the World Cup, in which he hopes to play for Italy, if they qualify for the competition via the play-offs.

Fulham, who have been in and out of form under Marco Silva – the same manager who signed Kean for Everton in 2019 – are desperate for attacking reinforcements.

The Cottagers have struggled for consistency with goals. Kean’s physicality, pace, and proven finishing could provide the spark needed at Craven Cottage.

Fulham eye move for Serie A striker, but it’s a risk

Silva’s prior experience with the player could potentially ease any reunion despite Kean’s modest haul of four goals in three Premier League seasons.

Kean wasn’t a regular under Silva but was viewed as a shrewd signing at the time as many believed he would go on to become a top-class striker.

It was following Silva’s sacking at Everton that the Italian really fell out of favour and a bust-up with then-interim manager Duncan Ferguson ultimately spelled the end of his time on Merseyside.

Competition is stiff, with Barcelona also linked, but Fulham’s push for a proven striker makes them frontrunners.

A bid is being considered in preparation, though Fiorentina’s valuation – bolstered by his €50m (£44m / $59m) market value – could complicate negotiations.

Kean’s international pedigree, with 24 Italy caps so far and four goals in their World Cup qualifiers, adds allure.

For Kean, a Premier League comeback offers redemption after his Everton flop. For Fulham, it’s a high-risk, high-reward gamble on a talent who, at his best, terrorises defences.

As the window approaches, this could be one of January’s blockbuster stories.

