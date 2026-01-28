Raheem Sterling to Fulham OFF as medical IMMINENT for £30m Norwegian star

Fulham are stepping away from their pursuit of Raheem Sterling after agreeing a deal with Manchester City for Oscar Bobb, sources have told TEAMtalk.

On January 6, 2026, we reported talks between Sterling’s representatives and Fulham over a move this month. The former Manchester City winger was still on the books of Chelsea at the time and has also been attracting interest from West Ham United.

Sterling is no longer a Chelsea player, with the player and the club deciding to mutually terminate the contract, meaning that the former Arsenal loanee is now a free agent.

However, that does not mean that Sterling will end up at Fulham, who are now set to complete a deal for Oscar Bobb instead.

Sources have told us that Fulham are closing in on one of the standout deals of the summer, with Bobb agreeing personal terms ahead of a near £30million (€34.7m, $41.3m) move from Manchester City.

Sources indicate that Man City have accepted Fulham’s offer, which includes a 20% sell‑on clause as well as a matching option that allows the Cityzens to retain a measure of long-term control over the Norway international winger’s future.

Bobb is now preparing to undergo his medical imminently in West London, with all sides expecting the transfer to be completed without delay.

The winger had attracted interest from abroad, most notably from Borussia Dortmund, but we are told that Bobb’s preference was to remain in the Premier League.

That stance placed Fulham in a strong position once talks began, and the club moved quickly to secure an agreement.

Fulham view Bobb as a crucial addition as they brace for the likely departure of Harry Wilson, whose contract is set to expire this summer.

Securing a creative wide player was a priority for Fulham manager Marco Silva, and Bobb fits the profile the club had been targeting.

The 22-year-old’s imminent arrival also cools any prospect of a move for Sterling, with Fulham now expected to step away from that pursuit.

In addition, Bobb’s signing has allowed the Cottagers to sanction Adama Traore’s switch to West Ham United.

Fulham believe Bobb can become a central figure in their next phase of development, and this deal marks a significant statement of intent as they reshape their attack for the season ahead.

What now for Raheem Sterling?

As Fulham close the door to Sterling, it will be interesting to see where the former Man City winger ends up.

My colleague, Dean Jones, has reported that although Sterling would prefer to stay in London, the 31-year-old is willing to relocate.

Jones told TEAMtalk: “Raheem Sterling is definitely getting offers to consider from outside of English football and some of them are high profile.

“It is very important to him that wherever he moves feels safe and that his family are able to settle and thrive so that will be a major consideration.

“Obviously, staying in London has always been the preference, but if a decent-length contract is available in a country with a way of life that feels accommodating, then he would consider it.

“The main briefing out of sources close to the player is that he is open to everything at this stage, so that he can make a very informed decision.

“Napoli are one of the clubs being linked already, but we will have to wait and see whether that is suitable.”

