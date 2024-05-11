Fulham to return for Argentine forward who rejected them a year ago

It has been another positive season for Fulham. Marco Silva’s side have again cemented themselves as a strong Premier League side – next season, they’ll be looking to build.

Losing Aleksandar Mitrovic could’ve been a real problem last summer, but the London club eventually replaced him with goals from Brazilian striker Rodrigo Muniz, who has enjoyed a breakout season, scoring nine times in 24 Premier League games.

But Fulham had already attempted to bolster their attacking options with the signing of Lucas Ocampos from Sevilla last summer. The Argentine forward rejected the move in order to remain at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. But he’s struggled in what has turned out to be a very difficult season for the club.

Ocampos has scored the same number of goals as last season, four, but in 31 La Liga games as opposed to 19. Sevilla sit in 12th and will be without European football next season. That means Ocampos’ future is back up in the air. According to reports in Spain, current boss Quique Sanchez Flores wants to keep him, but crucially his own future is unclear.

Lucas Ocampos to move to Fulham?