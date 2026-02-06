Fulham are back at the negotiating table with PSV Eindhoven over a potential move for Ricardo Pepi and are now hopeful of a breakthrough, with the structure of the deal emerging as a key factor, TEAMtalk understands.

The Cottagers’ pushed hard to land the striker in the January window, and their original proposal hinged on reaching PSV’s £30million valuation through staggered payments, with a reduced up-front fee designed to ease the immediate financial impact.

PSV already had reservations about sanctioning Pepi’s departure midway through the season, though, and they ultimately pulled the plug on talks, citing a lack of time to source a suitable replacement.

Now, sources indicate groundwork is being laid for PSV to find a new striker, a development that strongly suggests a summer exit for Pepi is on the cards.

The United States international has notched 11 goals in 22 appearances for PSV this season. He will be hopeful his positive form continues, and that he can thrive at the World Cup in his home nation.

The caveat for Fulham is that if Pepi performs well in the World Cup, more suitors could emerge.

That is a reason why Marco Silva’s side are working on a deal now, and are pushing to pre-agree a deal before the end of this season.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Fulham pushing to seal striker signing – he wants the move

Fulham still need to revise their offer as discussions open up again. It is expected that PSV will now look for a higher up-front payment than was discussed during January negotiations in order to green-light the transfer.

Pepi himself remains hopeful that PSV will soften their stance, with the 23-year-old understood to be very keen on completing a move to Craven Cottage.

Fulham, meanwhile, are pushing to get an agreement in place ahead of the next transfer window, as they’re aware that delaying talks could open the door for rival clubs to swoop in.

The club are keen to bring in more competition for Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz in the striker position.

Jimenez is past his prime at the age of 34 and even though he’s notched six Premier League goals this season, Fulham can’t rely on him for the long-term.

Muniz, 24, hasn’t made an appearance since November due to a hamstring injury, leaving Fulham stretched.

Pepi is the man they want and it will be interesting to see if Fulham can reach a crucial pre-agreement.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.