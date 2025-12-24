Fulham’s quest to bring Ricardo Pepi from PSV to Craven Cottage in the January transfer window could end in bitter disappointment, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Pepi has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Eredivisie, with Fulham keen on signing him in the middle of the season. The USA international striker has scored 10 goals and given two assists in 21 appearances for PSV so far this season, with the 22-year-old finding the back of the net 18 times and registering three assists in 29 matches in all competitions in the 2024/25 campaign.

According to Eindhovens Dagblad, Fulham are preparing a formal offer of €30-35million (up to £30.5m, $41.3m) for Pepi in the January transfer window, with the American youngster having shaken off the injury issues.

Our transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, has reported that it is unlikely that Fulham manager Marco Silva will be able to get a deal done for Pepi in the middle of the season.

Firstly, PSV do not want to sell the striker who helped them win the Eredivisie title in 2024 and 2025.

Secondly, Pepi, who has been described as “absolutely lethal” by former USA international striker Landon Donovan, himself might not fancy switching teams and leagues with the 2026 World Cup finals next summer.

Jones told TEAMtalk: “It’s no surprise that Fulham are on the search for a striker and Ricardo Pepi is someone they have tracked for some time, and may make an offer for.

“If they try to get him in January, I think it’ll be difficult from two perspectives, though.

“Firstly, PSV do not want to sell him as he has been in great form recently and secondly, because the player is likely to prefer momentum and consistency right now over a new challenge.

“I do think he wants to play in the Premier League, and such offers are always difficult to turn down.

“But he also has the World Cup to consider with the USA, and he wants to be their main striker.

“At Fulham, he is going to have to compete with Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz for game time, and that’s going to be difficult.”

Want breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Fulham transfer news: Man City raid, Raheem Sterling truth

Meanwhile, our transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Man City are ready to sanction a deal for a £41million star, with Fulham keen on him.

Our sources have also revealed the chances of Fulham signing Raheem Sterling from Chelsea in the January transfer window.

And finally, we can reveal how Fulham feel about manager Marco Silva signing a new contract and extending his stay at Craven Cottage.