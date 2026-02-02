Fulham have seen a move for Ricardo Pepi cruelly blocked at the 11th hour, despite agreeing terms with PSV Eindhoven over what would have been a £32m deal on transfer deadline day.

The 34-times capped USA international has impressed since moving to the Netherlands, scoring 37 times in 90 appearances for PSV following his move from Augsburg in 2023. But with the Cottagers having identified his signing months ago and having spent weeks working on a would-be deal, Fulham looked to have finally reached a breakthrough when sources confirmed an agreement over a £32m (€37m, $44m) fee had been reached.

And despite complications around the player’s fitness, Fulham were pushing hard to get it over the line before the window shuts.

Pepi is currently sidelined with a broken arm and isn’t expected to return to action until March, but that hasn’t deterred Marco Silva, who sees the 21-year-old as a long‑term investment and a key addition to his squad.

However, just as they were gaining hope a full agreement to bring Pepi to Craven Cottage was closing in, Fabrizio Romano has revealed the devastating news early on Monday morning that a deal has now been called off.

Writing on X, Romano posted at 7.47am on Monday February 2: ‘EXCL: Ricardo Pepi’s potential move to Fulham now called OFF.

‘PSV Eindhoven inform Fulham this morning, no green light despite agreement on €37m package. PSV can’t find a replacement and the deal is not proceeding.’

The news will come as a devastating blow not just for the Cottagers but for Pepi himself. We are told the player has made it clear to PSV that he wants the move, eager to follow the path carved out by fellow Americans Clint Dempsey, Brian McBride and Tim Ream, all of whom became fan favourites at Craven Cottage.

As a result, the Cottagers will be left empty-handed, though there is a strong chance they will keep communication channels open and will hope to secure his signing in the summer window instead.

Fulham round-up: Willock transfer hope remains; Sterling deal off

Meanwhile, Fulham still have hope that they could convince Newcastle to sell them Joe Willock, despite turning down a bid from Fulham this weekend, with the value, his stance on the move and why the decision was made revealed.

Elsewhere, Fulham are stepping away from their pursuit of Raheem Sterling after agreeing a deal with Manchester City for Oscar Bobb, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Speaking of Cottagers wingers, they remain desperate to retain Harry Wilson’s services as his contract continues to wind down, and we can reveal the player’s current stance as interest from Leeds and Everton bubbles along.

