Fulham transfer plan hinges on £35m USMNT star ‘pushing for move’ to work with Marco Silva

Fulham are facing an uphill battle in their quest to sign Ricardo Pepi from PSV Eindhoven, with sources telling TEAMtalk the two conditions for a January transfer to happen.

Pepi has been told that PSV want to keep him until the end of the season, even as they wait for Fulham to come back with a renewed bid.

Fulham made an initial £26million (€30m, $35m) proposal for the USA international striker, which was rejected by the Dutch giants, and they are now looking at a second offer.

PSV are 11 points clear at the top of the Eredivisie table after 17 rounds of matches and do not want to risk a collapse in the second half of the season.

Pepi, 22, has become an important figure in Peter Bosz’s side, and while they do anticipate Fulham returning to the negotiating table, they would prefer not to sell.

Sources have told us that PSV are not in a situation where they need to cash in and that the player has been made aware of their stance.

Pepi, who has scored seven goals in seven Eredivisie starts and three goals in four Champions League appearances for PSV this season, is interested in a switch to the Premier League, but the USMNT striker also knows his build-up to the World Cup will continue comfortably if he stays at PSV for now.

We understand a deal will only be able to open up if the player pushes for the move to Fulham and the next offer is closer to their £35m (€40.1m, $47.1m) valuation.

Pepi has been on the books of PSV since the summer of 2023 and is under contract at the Dutch club until 2030.

Fulham are 11th in the Premier League table with 27 points from 19 matches.

Marco Silva’s side are not in any danger of getting relegated to the Championship and are only three points off the European places in the table.

