Fulham manager Marco Silva could be relieved of his duties over the international break in a shock development, with multiple journalists claiming his job is under serious threat.

The Cottagers have had a poor start to the season, and a 2-0 defeat away to Everton over the weekend leaves them 15th in the Premier League table – only one point above the relegation zone.

Silva, 48, was appointed as Fulham boss in 2021 and has had a successful stint at the London club, securing their promotion from the Championship in the 2021/22 campaign, followed by 10th, 13th, and 11th-place finishes in the top flight. His contract expires next summer.

However, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Silva could be sacked by Fulham due to their poor start to this season.

“Understand Fulham are weighing up the future Marco Silva,” Jacobs posted on X.

“Tensions are mounting with Fulham only a point above the relegation zone. And Silva, who is a free agent this summer, has proven reluctant to sign a new deal. This has been Fulham’s preference since the summer.”

Jacobs’ report was backed up by his talkSPORT colleague Alex Crook, and another journalist, Graeme Bailey.

“Pressure is understood to be mounting on Marco Silva and Fulham are assessing the situation,” Bailey posted on X.

“They are unhappy with their start to the season. Silva is out of contract at the end of the season.”

Fulham could sack Silva – but would it be a mistake?

Fulham’s season has been poor so far, but Silva’s job has been made more difficult by the fact that they did not invest heavily in their squad over the summer.

Brazilian winger Kevin, who has started well, and backup goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte were their only permanent signings, for around £36m combined – almost all of which was spent on Kevin.

Striker Jonah Kusi-Asare and winger Samuel Chukwueze were also brought in on loan.

Meanwhile, the Cottagers have lost the services of Willian, Andreas Pereira, Reiss Nelson (who was on loan from Arsenal), Carlos Vinicius and others.

No one can argue that Silva has done a fantastic job at Fulham since coming in four years ago – but there is growing frustration among the fan base.

Given his previous success, it would still come as a shock for Fulham to part ways with Silva and not give him more time to turn things around, even with his previous reluctance to pen a contract extension.

But at the same time, Silva won’t be short of opportunities should the London side decide to axe their manager.

For example, should Leeds United decide to part ways with Daniel Farke, bringing in a proven Premier League boss like Silva would no doubt appeal to them.

It will be interesting to see how this situation develops, with speculation increasing that Silva could be shown the exit door by Fulham’s hierarchy.