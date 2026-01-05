Fulham make contact to sign €25m midfielder despite 5-1 Real Madrid thrashing

Fulham are the latest club to show interest in Sergi Altimira, as the Real Betis defensive midfielder continues to attract attention on the transfer market, sources have told TEAMtalk.

In recent days, preliminary contacts have taken place between the clubs, with Fulham mainly asking for updated information about Altimira and his situation.

We understand that, at this stage, no formal offer has been made, just collecting details regarding the midfielder, who came on as a second-half substitute for Marc Roca in Betis’ 5-1 hammering at the hands of Real Madrid at Estadio Bernabeu in LaLiga on Sunday.

Altimira, whose contract runs until 2029, is considered one of the most interesting midfield profiles in LaLiga thanks to his quality on the ball, tactical intelligence and consistency.

The midfielder has made six starts and five substitute appearances in LaLiga so far this season, scoring one goal and giving one assist in the process.

Altimira has also made five starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for Betis in the 2025/26 campaign.

The 24-year-old long-term contract gives Betis a strong position in negotiations, and they are not under pressure to sell.

Fulham are not alone in the race for the midfielder. Eintracht Frankfurt remain very keen on Altimira and have been following him closely for some time.

The German club see Altimira as a midfielder who could fit well into their dynamic style of play and add depth to their squad.

Betis have already set a clear price range, valuing Altimira at around €20–25 million (up to £21.7m, $29.2m)

While Betis are not actively looking to sell Altimira, they are preparing for all scenarios and have started to look at possible replacements. Among the names on their list is Alex Tóth from Ferencváros.

With Marco Silva’s Fulham and Eintracht involved, Altimira’s future could become one of the key midfield stories during this January market.

