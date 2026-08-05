Fulham are closing in on a deal for Southampton's Shea Charles

Fulham are advancing in talks over a deal for Southampton midfielder Shea Charles, with a fee in the region of £25million under discussion for the 22-year-old, TEAMtalk understands.

The Northern Ireland international, a former Manchester City academy graduate, has emerged as a priority target for new Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

Charles is understood to be keen on a switch to Fulham as the west London club seek to strengthen their midfield ranks ahead of the new season.

Sources indicate negotiations between the two clubs have progressed positively in recent days, with Southampton open to a sale that meets their valuation amid interest from several sides.

Charles enjoyed a strong 2025/26 campaign in the Championship, contributing six goals and two assists across 38 appearances as Southampton reached the play-offs.

His performances, including a decisive strike in the semi-final against Middlesbrough, underlined his versatility and composure in central midfield, whether operating in a holding role or pushing forward.

While the Saints were later expelled from the play-off final amid the Spygate controversy, Charles’ individual displays attracted attention from Premier League clubs and meant a move this summer was highly likely.

Fulham on track to beat Leeds to Southampton maestro

Leeds United had previously lodged bids understood to be in the region of £20million and £23million, both of which were rejected as Southampton held out for a higher figure.

Fulham have now moved to the front of the queue for Charles, with the proposed package of around £25 million representing a substantial fee for a player with one year remaining on his contract, plus an option for a further season.

Man City are also due a percentage of any future sale due to a sell-on clause from his 2023 transfer.

For Fulham, the signing would provide youthful energy and technical quality to their midfield.

Charles is understood to favour a switch to the Premier League and views Arbeloa’s project as an ideal platform for his continued development.

Sources say personal terms are not expected to prove a major obstacle.

Discussions are continuing, with both clubs optimistic an agreement can be finalised in the coming days.

Should the deal be completed, it would mark Fulham’s fourth notable arrival of the summer following the recent additions of Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios from Real Madrid, and Jonah Kusi-Asare from Bayern Munich.

READ MORE – Fulham fend off Dortmund, Como to land Real Madrid duo in outstanding £43m double deal