The future of Fulham manager Marco Silva has been the subject of serious speculation recently, and TEAMtalk sources suggest that the London club are currently 50/50 on whether to sack him.

The Cottagers have had a poor start to the season, and a 2-0 defeat away to Everton has left them 15th in the Premier League table – only one point above the relegation zone.

Silva, 48, was made as Fulham boss in 2021 and has been largely successful, securing their promotion from the Championship in the 2021/22 campaign, followed by 10th, 13th, and 11th-place finishes in the top flight. His contract expires next summer.

But after their negative start to the campaign, multiple journalists claimed earlier this week that Silva is under serious pressure and at risk of losing his job.

TEAMtalk insider Dean Jones has now shed light on the situation and reveals that Fulham sources are playing down the sack talk. However, he is not definitely safe. If Silva was to be sacked, he wouldn’t be waiting around for a new job for long.

“There is a lot of talk about Marco Silva right now and it does feel like it could go either way,” Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk.

“Sources close to the club insist there is no story and that it’s business as usual. There are often rumours around him leaving when a transfer window is due to open and, in that sense, this feels like the same old story.

“But Fulham have looked a little stale this season and his contract situation is curious at a time when he has not signed a new one.

“Other sources have begun mentioning names in the frame to me, and they also claim that ultimatums are being set around him signing a new deal.

“I guess we will find out reasonably soon which way this falls. The January window feels pretty key to me. The manager has done a brilliant job at Fulham so he’ll be very confident that he’s in a good position right now, either way.

“If he does actually end up leaving, he’d be snapped up by someone else in no time.”

Fulham debating over controversial sack call

Football is of course a results business but given Silva’s previous successes at Fulham, it would be a controversial move to sack him now.

They have comfortably avoided relegation in the past few seasons and that must have earned him some credit.

We are not even halfway through the campaign and Fulham are outside the bottom three – albeit by a slim margin.

Silva is certainly under the spotlight though and if their next few league games after the international break don’t go to plan, it may well be curtains for the coach.

Fulham face an in-form Sunderland side at home next, followed by tough clashes against Tottenham (away), Manchester City (home), before facing Burnley (home) in a game they ought to be winning.

Crucial days lie ahead for Silva’s future and struggling sides with managerial pressure of their own, such as Leeds United, may well be watching developments with interest.

