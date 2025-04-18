Fulham are considering a summer move for Mainz full-back Anthony Caci as they anticipate the departure of one of their stars this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

The Cottagers have had an excellent season under Marco Silva and remain in the race to qualify for European football next season. They currently sit ninth in the Premier League table, level on points with eighth-placed Bournemouth.

The Fulham hierarchy are extremely pleased with Silva’s performance as manager and are keen to back him with new additions in the upcoming transfer window.

Full-back is one area Silva is keen to strengthen, especially as right-back Kenny Tete’s contract will expire in June. He is not expected to sign an extension so will leave Craven Cottage on a free transfer.

TEAMtalk sources state that Fulham view Caci is a key target for the summer. They have been following him for several months and made contact over a move in the January window.

Fulham held talks with Mainz to understand the conditions of a potential deal. The German club, given Caci’s contract runs out in 2026, are open to selling him for a fee in the region of €8m (£6.8m) to €10m (£8.5m)

The valuation is considered fair by Fulham, who are seriously considering a bid for the Frenchman this summer.

Fulham face competition for Bundesliga star

Caci has impressed in the Bundesliga with his versatility and consistency – skills that Fulham value – making him one of the most interesting full-backs available on the market.

Caci generally plays as a left-back but has also featured as a left-midfielder, right-back and right-midfielder. He’s made 28 Bundesliga appearances this season, notching one goal, seven assists and helping his side to keep seven clean sheets.

Fulham are admirers of Caci but they are not alone in the race. We understand that several clubs from Europe’s top five leagues, as well as from Portugal, have recently asked for updated information on Caci’s situation.

Amid growing competition, Fulham need to move fast if they want to secure Caci’s signing before rival suitors.

