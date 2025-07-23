Fulham will make Montpellier goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte their first summer signing and there is expectation more new faces will imminently follow, TEAMtalk understands.

Marco Silva had been biding his time over new arrivals, initially concentrating on keeping his key players with Tom Cairney and Kenny Tete snubbing Wrexham and Everton respectively to sign new deals.

French stopper Lecomte, 34, is joining on a two-year deal to provide back-up for Bernd Leno but he won’t be the only new face at Craven Cottage.

As we reported on June 27, a deal to sign Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson is being thrashed out, with Fulham wanting a loan return and the Gunners looking at a £12million permanent exit.

Nelson, who spent the first half of last season with Fulham before injury cut short his campaign, is up for a return and is confident an agreement will be struck.

Meanwhile, Fulham want to bring back former favourite Joao Palhinha just a year after the Portuguese midfielder’s £47m to Bayern Munich, but talks are not progressing.

Palhinha could yet return to the Premier League with Tottenham also interested but no deal is close with the German giants wanting a full time exit rather than a temporary one.

Fulham target Chelsea midfielder; full-back and striker also eyed

TEAMtalk understands that a new full-back is still on Fulham’s wish list despite Tete making a U-turn in rejecting an offer from Everton to stay at Fulham.

Coventry’s Milan van Ewijk has been looked at but Fulham are reluctant to meet the Championship club’s hefty valuation.

Ipswich defender Ben Johnson is also under consideration and he could be on the move, with veteran free agent Ashley Young potentially heading to Portman Road.

The Cottagers are also chasing a deal for Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, whom the Blues are prepared to sell for the right price.

One player Fulham want to keep is Rodrigo Muniz amid ongoing interest from Leeds, with an offer of up to £32million already rejected.

Indeed, Muniz is a confirmed target for Leeds, who are looking to strengthen up front amid uncertainty surrounding Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford.

Daniel Farke has informed Bamford that he is not in his plans, with Coventry City and Middlesbrough keeping tabs. Joseph, meanwhile, has told Leeds he wants to leave amid links with Real Betis.

Leeds have rejected a loan-to-buy offer, but the feeling is that the Whites will accept his sale should a good bid arrive and after the Spain Under-21 striker refused to hook up with Farke’s squad at their pre-season training camp in Germany.

PSV Eindhoven striker Ricardo Pepi is on Fulham’s wanted list should Muniz push for a move and Leeds meet their £50m asking price.

