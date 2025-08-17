Fulham remain at risk of losing striker Rodrigo Muniz this summer, TEAMtalk understands, with Atalanta set to hold more talks with the Cottagers over a transfer, while they have another Premier League talisman on their radar, too.

Muniz, 24, notched a dramatic 97th-minute equaliser for Fulham in their 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, in their opening Premier League match of the season.

The Brazilian didn’t start the game, but certainly has a knack for scoring after notching 11 goals across all competitions for Fulham last season.

Atalanta are pushing hard to sign Muniz, and we understand that manager Ivan Juric has personally asked the club’s CEO, Luca Percassi, to make one last effort to sign the forward.

Atalanta view Muniz as their top target, and want to complete the transfer before the start of the Serie A season next weekend.

TEAMtalk can reveal that a meeting between Atalanta and Fulham is now scheduled for Monday or Tuesday as the Italian club looks to thrash out a deal.

Fulham are asking for €50million (£43.1m / $58.5m) for Muniz, while Atalanta’s valuation is closer to €40million (£34.5m / $46.8m), so there is some negotiating to be done…

Atalanta pushing to sign Fulham ace; Plan B in mind

TEAMtalk understands that Atalanta hope that a compromise with Fulham can be reached over a deal for Muniz.

The hope is that a deal worth around €45million (£38.8m / $52.7m) can be struck, possibly with part of the fee structured in bonuses, keeping the fixed sum not over €40m.

Atalanta want the upcoming meeting with Fulham to be decisive. As the Serie A season approaches, Juric does not want to be left without a main striker.

Crucially, Atalanta have already reached an agreement on personal terms with Muniz, which they believe could be a key factor in convincing Fulham to soften their stance.

As TEAMtalk reported on August 13, Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is the alternative for Atalanta, should talks to sign Muniz collapse.

But the Italian club’s full focus for now is on Muniz, and the next few days will be crucial in deciding whether Juric signs the striker he asked for.

IN FOCUS: Rodrigo Muniz vs Jean-Philippe Mateta, 2024/25