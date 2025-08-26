Fulham are looking to sign THREE players before the transfer window closes, with Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo and Arsenal ace Reiss Nelson among their leading targets, TEAMtalk understands.

Nelson, 25, is seen as a replacement for Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira, who is expected to seal an £18million move to Palmeiras, with talks continuing.

Having failed to feature in his club’s opening two Premier League games, Marco Silva will move the South American on, and Nelson is among the potential replacements.

The Arsenal winger spent the first half of last season on loan in west London before injury curtailed his campaign, but a return to Fulham is on the cards.

Silva says he wants three new signings, having only landed back-up keeper Benjamin Lecomte this window, but he could also offload defender Jorge Cuenca as part of his outgoings.

Cuenca arrived at Fulham from Villarreal last summer, but he only made just four league starts last summer and is way down the pecking order.

Full back’s Calvin Bassey and Kenny Tete’s ability to play central defence means Cuneca could now leave.

Fulham in the mix for Man Utd ace Kobbie Mainoo

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can reveal that Manchester United midfielder Mainoo is one potential loan arrival for the Cottagers, although there is a big queue should he be given the go ahead to leave.

The 20-year-old is highly rated at Old Trafford but has struggled for consistent playing time under Ruben Amorim. He hasn’t played a single minute of Premier League football so far this term.

Fulham are one of several Premier League clubs who are keen on securing Mainoo’s services.

Fulham have also been offered Monaco’s Soungoutou Magassa, with West Ham also in the running for the France Under-21 international midfielder.

Coventry City’s Milan van Ewijk is a long-term target, but Fulham are reluctant to meet the Championship club’s bumper valuation for the right-back.

A new frontman is required too, with PSV’s Ricardo Pepi fancied, although there are doubts over his fitness having just returned from a serious knee injury.

Silva wants a new attacker to hit the ground running, and the United States international’s fitness issues could hinder their pursuit.

