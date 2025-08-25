Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira has the chance to leave Craven Cottage, TEAMtalk understands, with manager Marco Silva now willing to green light his departure.

The 29-year-old Brazilian international has been a key player for Fulham since joining in 2022, but hasn’t featured in the Cottagers’ first two Premier League fixtures this season.

Pereira was an unused substitute for Fulham’s opening game against Brighton, and was left out of the squad entirely for their clash against his former club, Manchester United, on Sunday.

TEAMtalk understands that Silva’s relationship with the midfielder has become strained this year, and he has told club officials he will not block an exit.

The Fulham manager has already accelerated Josh King’s role in the starting XI as Pereira’s replacement.

Brazilian giants Palmeiras tried to sign Pereira last season, though Fulham told them at the time that he was not for sale.

However, it’s understood that Fulham’s position has changed, and concrete developments are expected very soon…

Palmeiras lead race for Fulham ace

Fulham are now ready to listen to offers for Pereira, who is keen on a return to his native Brazil, where he previously flourished with Flamengo.

TEAMtalk understands that Fulham figures are growing increasingly frustrated by Pereira’s situation and want to find a solution, soon.

Silva has been made aware of interest from three Brazilian sides, as well as some interest in Europe, but Palmeiras are leading the race and are expected to table a formal offer imminently.

The midfielder has made 119 appearances for Fulham since joining from Man Utd three years ago, notching 10 goals and 22 assists in the process.

Pereira has less than 12 months remaining on his Fulham contract – another reason why Silva is willing to let him go now – to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Man Utd reportedly negotiated a sell-on clause when they agreed to sell the Brazilian to Fulham in 2021 for a deal worth up to £10m.

The Red Devils would be entitled to 20 percent of any profit Fulham make on the midfielder.

