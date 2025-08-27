Fulham are making progress in negotiations to sign AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze, TEAMtalk understands, though some final hurdles must still be overcome.

Marco Silva is looking to strengthen his wide options before the transfer window closes and the Nigerian international figures highly on Fulham’s shortlist.

The Cottagers have been following Chukwueze closely since last winter, and they now feel there is an opportunity to bring him to London.

We understand that Milan’s valuation of the 26-year-old stands at around €25 million (£21.5m / $29m).

Fulham’s efforts in negotiations are centered around reducing the fixed or ‘guaranteed’ fee they will pay for Chukwueze, proposing a deal that would include performance-related bonuses to get closer to Milan’s price tag.

Club-to-club talks are ongoing, with both sides keeping open communication as they try to find common ground.

For Fulham, Chukwueze is considered a target to strengthen their attack before the end of the transfer window.

Fulham eyeing late winger signing

Chukwueze’s pace and ability to operate on the right wing make him an attractive option for the English club, which is looking to add quality and depth to the squad, even if there are other names on the list.

The coming days will be crucial, as the two clubs attempt to bridge the financial differences.

Chukwueze, meanwhile, is evaluating the project offered by Fulham. While there is still work to be done, negotiations remain alive and moving forward.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Darren Witcoop reported yesterday (August 26) that Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson is firmly on Fulham’s radar, too.

The 25-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan in west London before injury curtailed his campaign, but a return to Fulham could be on the cards.

Silva’s side are also interested in a potential loan deal for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, but they will face serious competition should the England international become available.

