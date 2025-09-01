Fulham’s push for new faces has seen the west Londoners draw up two lists of wanted players, with their ‘A’ and ‘B’ targets told to be ready to make a late move, TEAMtalk understands.

Marco Silva has expressed his frustration in this summer’s transfer window, bemoaning his club’s lack of activity.

That is set to change on deadline day, with several wingers under consideration by the Cottagers.

A club record £34m deal for Shakhtar Donetsk’s Brazilian forward Kevin is close to completion after the South American winger underwent a medical on Sunday.

We also understand that, barring any late complications, Fulham will also sign AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze on loan.

TEAMtalk reported Fulham’s interest in Chukwueze on August 27, and now a loan deal is moving towards completion – both Kevin and Chukwueze are considered priority targets for Fulham.

However, Silva wants at least one more deadline day addition, with Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson still high on his list despite Crystal Palace also exploring a deal.

Fulham considering Arsenal, Chelsea stars

Nelson, 25, spent the first half of last season on loan in west London before injury curtailed his campaign, but a return to Fulham could still be on the cards.

TEAMtalk first reported Fulham’s renewed interest in the Arsenal star on July 23 and he remains under consideration in the final hours of the transfer window.

FC Basel winger Phillip Ortele is another player who is admired, and the Nigerian has been offered to Fulham, Brighton and Bournemouth.

It’s also believed that Feyenoord’s Hwang In-beom has also been scouted by the Cottages and is another player on their ‘B’ list.

Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling has been mentioned and although he wants to stay in London, his wages are proving problematic.

