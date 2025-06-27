Fulham are keen on re-signing Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson, though landing a new striker remains top priority this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

Marco Silva has earmarked Nelson to return across London following last season’s loan spell that was cut short through a serious hamstring injury.

The Fulham manager saw enough in his 12 appearances to be convinced that Nelson should head back to Craven Cottage although, Arsenal appear only interested in a permanent rather than a loan deal.

Nelson, 25, is believed to be open to a move with Fulham’s interest in Gunners teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko increasing the prospect of a potential double deal.

The Ukrainian, just like Nelson, is expected to leave Arsenal, with interest growing from from overseas. However, it’s understood he favours staying in England.

Crystal Palace are also watching developments with £10 million rated Nelson should Eberechi Eze be lured away.

But Fulham’s focus is on a new frontman, with two leading targets emerging, and a bid set to be launched for one of them…

Fulham to submit bid for Brazilian striker

TEAMtalk understands that Goztepe’s Brazilian frontman Romolo Cardoso is on Fulham’s radar, with a £22m offer about to be lodged.

Another name on Fulham’s list is PSV Eindhoven striker Ricardo Pepi.

The American won’t come cheap with five years remaining on his contract in Holland and with suitors around Europe as he works his way back to fitness from a knee injury.

But any new arrival would have to dislodge Rodrigo Muniz, who is staying put after Fulham fought off strong interest from Leeds.

Muniz is not for sale with the Cottages rejecting a £32m offer from Leeds.

Long-serving midfielder Tom Cairney could also yet stay and sign a one-year contract extension, shunning a lucrative offer from ambitious Championship new buys Wrexham.

Fulham also face a crucial few days as they attempt to retain right-back Kenny Tete and stave off interest from Everton, who are keen to sign the Dutchman on a free transfer.

