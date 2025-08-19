Fulham are willing to hand Rodrigo Muniz a new, improved contract if he stays with them beyond transfer deadline day, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Cottagers are fighting off interest from Serie A side Atalanta and have made it clear to their striker that they want him to stay.

Fulham have been static in the transfer market this summer but will be forced into late action if they do lose Muniz, as Atalanta attempt a negotiation over his transfer fee this week.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed on Sunday (August 17) that Atalanta had arranged a meeting with Fulham for this week to discuss Muniz.

The Brazilian scored a dramatic late goal for Fulham in the 1-1 draw at Brighton on Saturday, and the club have a determination to keep him – particularly if Atalanta do not show respect to the valuation they are putting on the player.

Muniz enjoys life at Fulham, but is one of the lower earners in the squad, and there is a feeling that his status needs to be better reflected if he is to remain.

The striker’s current contract has one more year to run, and Fulham are willing to reward his performances with new terms, but not before they have staved off the interest in his signature…

Muniz joined the Fulham in 2021 from Flamengo, arriving as an unknown in the Premier League.

He has been on a rapid rise and caught the attention of a number of clubs.

So far the approaches from Atalanta have been close to £30million, which is thought to be at least £10m short of where Fulham view him.

Brentford’s new £60million price-tag on Yoane Wissa does not help Atalanta’s cause, as Fulham would see that as a new marker of where a goalscorer like Muniz could be positioned in the market at this time.

Muniz, 24, notched eight Premier League goals last season and although he is not a consistent starter, he is viewed as a crucial squad player by Marco Silva.

It remains to be seen whether Atalanta can thrash out a deal as Muniz remains a top target as manager Ivan Juric looks to strengthen his frontline.

