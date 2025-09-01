Liam Delap’s injury has inadvertently led to Tyrique George agreeing a transfer to Fulham, with the Chelsea star’s switch to Craven Cottage advancing, TEAMtalk understands, while another exciting attacker could join alongside him.

Fulham have been looking for new attacking options all month and had been alerted to the fact that George would be attainable in the final hours of the transfer window.

The Whites had been scrambling for an additional body to give Marco Silva new options in attack – and were not convinced on a loan deal for Raheem Sterling.

Marco Silva was initially unsure about a move for George, but on Saturday, he was given a full scouting opportunity at Stamford Bridge.

Delap’s injury led to a 14th-minute substitution, and 19-year-old George replaced him in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over the Cottagers.

It gave Silva and the rest of Fulham’s staff to have a close up look at the player before having to make a decision on whether to try to sign him.

Ultimately, it helped lead them towards a positive conclusion and they are putting together a package to complete a permanent transfer for the player worth £22m.

Fulham still pushing for another deal despite late twist

Fulham, meanwhile, reportedly remain hopeful of signing Brazilian forward Kevin from Shakhtar Dontesk in a deal worth £34.6m.

However, the 22-year-old is yet to agree personal terms with the Cottagers, with Sporting CP now showing late interest in a deal.

Kevin is in London to undergo a medical so he and George could still sign for Fulham in permanent deals.

The duo could give Silva two exciting options in attack as Fulham look to bounce back from a disappointing start to the season, after picking up only two points from four games.

