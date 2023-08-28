Fulham transfers: Marco Silva reveals £15m defensive coup is ‘almost done’

Fulham boss Marco Silva has revealed Timothy Castagne’s transfer to the club from Leicester is “really close” to being completed.

A fee understood to be in the region of £15million is close to being agreed after Silva’s recent calls for transfers ahead of the September 1 deadline, following the departure of star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic earlier this month.

“We have to do our maximum because we are really short and light in numbers and we have to try everything,” Silva said.

“It’s not 100 per cent done but it’s almost done (Castagne to Fulham) and when this happens I can speak about him. He was one of my first targets since the beginning and when we started to plan for this season.

“We have Kenny (Tete) and (Antonee) Robinson who we are really happy with but we need a right-back and we can get one with the quality of Timothy, with his experience and versatility at left-back also.

“He’s a player who will give us very good solutions in terms of position, he’s a very good player who I believe will be a great addition for us.

“The feedback I have got is that things are on the right track and either today or tomorrow we will have news about him and he is really close to being our player, I am really pleased.”

Silva miffed over Fulham red cards

Silva will miss Fulham’s second-round Carabao Cup clash with Tottenham on Tuesday after picking up his third yellow card of the season during his side’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League.

The Cottagers boss feels the ban is harsh and is frustrated by the decisions to send off two of his players – Tim Ream against Brentford and Calvin Bassey on Saturday – this season.

“Yes (it is harsh) but I understand what it is,” Silva added.

“This is the decision and I am here to respect the decision even though sometimes they are difficult to understand. I have to understand and try to change some things that they want me to change.

“I know my feelings and I know the feelings of everyone in this football club about all the situations that has happened in the last three weeks and my feeling is not good.

“My concern is that I’ve finished two games this season with 10 men, this is a concern for me and against Brentford it was a clear and obvious mistake from the referee which put us in a position to play with 10 men, and the way Calvin was booked (for time-wasting) from a goal kick was impossible for us to understand how.”

