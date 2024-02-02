Huddersfield make contact to land highly rated Championship manager after Darren Moore sacking

Managerless Huddersfield Town have approached former Birmingham City boss John Eustace over the managerial vacancy at the John Smith’s Stadium, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Championship strugglers are searching for a new manager following the sacking of Darren Moore earlier this week. Moore was axed after recording just three wins in 23 matches across all competitions this season.

Huddersfield, who have failed to win since Boxing Day, find themselves in 21st spot in the Championship, just three points above the relegation zone.

A number of names have been linked with the role at Huddersfield, including former Sheffield United chief Paul Heckingbottom and ex-Swansea boss Michael Duff.

Huddersfield are keen to speak to Eustace to gauge his interest in potentially succeeding Moore at the Terriers.

Eustace is highly regarded within coaching circles after impressing at Birmingham before his shock sacking in October to be replaced by Wayne Rooney.

Eustace spent 15 months as manager of Birmingham and had them in the top six in the Championship after 11 games prior to his departure. Rooney, in contrast, lost nine out of 15 matches during a dreadful spell at St Andrew’s.

44-year-old Eustace has been linked with a number of jobs since his exit at Birmingham and it remains to be seen if he would be interested in taking charge of Huddersfield or wait and see what other jobs come up.