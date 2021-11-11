Hull City’s proposed takeover by Turkish broadcast personality Acun Ilicali could be completed within the next “three-to-four weeks.”

According to Hull Live, due diligence is currently taking place on the deal. It is said to be worth around £30m.

However, he is said to be confident of getting the correct authorisation to complete a takeover of the club. This would end the Allam family’s reign at the club.

Assam Allam took over the club in 2010 following their relegation from the Premier League. His time at the club has not been without controversy.

In 2013, he changed the name of the club to Hull City Tigers, adding he would later change the name to Hull Tigers nationally. This was met with strong opposition from the fans and eventually, the FA rejected his proposal.

Meanwhile, on the pitch, Hull won promotion back to the top flight in 2016. But Allam came in for criticism again after not replacing manager Steve Bruce before the start of the season, and only having 12 fit players by their opening game against Leicester City. They would win the game 2-1. The same thing would happen the next season, giving new manager Leonard Slutsky no chance.

In 2017, he eventually put the club up for sale. But he stated a militant fan backlash and the uncertainty surrounding the ownership of the stadium as reasons why nothing had been agreed.

Who is the prospective new owner?

Acun Ilicali has made his name as a broadcaster, producer and entrepreneur. He owns TV 8 and TV 8.5 as well as production companies in the United States, Mexico, Romania, Hungary, Brazil, Colombia and Greece.

He is widely regarded as one of the most trusted names in Turkey, and has also been named in the top 500 most influential businessman in the entertainment and media sector by Variety Magazine.

Away from his business, he is a big football fan and supports Turkish giants Fenerbache.

