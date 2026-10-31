Barcelona want Hull City sensation as transfer interest explodes – Exclusive

Lucas Herrington is attracting a huge amount of attention following his impressive start to life in the Premier League, with Barcelona remaining firmly interested in the Hull City defender, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable rise to prominence in 2026, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young defensive talents to emerge onto the European scene.

Herrington arrived at Hull City from MLS side Colorado Rapids during the summer, with the Tigers paying a club-record fee of £17million to secure his services. That represented another major step in a career that has moved at extraordinary speed.

He had only joined Colorado in January, leaving Brisbane Roar in a transfer that also set a club record, with the Australian side receiving a fee of more than £600,000.

His progress has also been reflected at international level. Herrington earned his first senior Australia call-up this year before being named in their World Cup squad, going on to become the country’s youngest-ever World Cup starter when he featured in the group-stage meeting with Paraguay.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier in the summer that Barcelona were battling a host of Premier League clubs to land the highly rated youngster. Hull ultimately moved decisively to win the race, but that has not stopped his admirers from keeping a close eye on his development.

We understand Barcelona have been hugely impressed by what they have seen since his move to England, further strengthening the positive assessment their scouts had already formed of the teenager.

READ NEXT: Second source confirms Liverpool poised to sign Barcelona player in January

Interest in Hull sensation Herrington explodes

The Catalan giants are not alone in their admiration. As we reported in the summer, Liverpool, Manchester United, Everton and Newcastle United all showed an interest in Herrington, while Chelsea owners BlueCo and Manchester City parent company City Football Group also monitored his situation.

TEAMtalk can further reveal that German heavyweights Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig have also checked on the defender this season, adding to the growing list of clubs tracking his progress.

The level of interest underlines just how highly Herrington is regarded across Europe. His rapid development, combined with his early exposure to senior international football and a promising start in England, has put him firmly on the radar of some of the continent’s leading clubs.

There is no suggestion that Hull or the player are considering a move in January, particularly so soon after his record-breaking arrival on Humberside. However, the growing attention means Herrington is now firmly established as one of the most intriguing young defensive prospects in European football.

DON’T MISS: Barcelona reach decision on selling Fermin Lopez to Man Utd – Fabrizio Romano