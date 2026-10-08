Hull City clear frontrunners to sign Turkish sensation as talks ongoing over January deal

Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic could be closing in on a new keeper

Hull City are the club closest to signing Deniz Dönmezer, the 18-year-old Kayserispor goalkeeper whose rapid rise has drawn attention from major European sides, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources claim the Premier League club are pushing to reach an agreement with Kayserispor for a move in the January window.

A four-and-a-half year contract is on the cards, with an option for a further 12 months. The fee is £1.5 million, plus a 10 per cent sell-on clause for the Turkish club and talks were understood to have begun in July.

Dönmezer could remain in Kayseri until the end of the season so that appearance-related bonuses can be triggered. No agreement is yet done and talks are ongoing.

The interest is the latest chapter in a short but striking career.

Born 2008, Dönmezer came through at Adana Demirspor and, in May 2024, became the youngest goalkeeper to appear in the Süper Lig.

He was first choice for much of the following campaign, making more than 20 top-flight appearances before joining Kayserispor on a free transfer in September 2025. He has largely been a reserve there behind more experienced keepers.

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Hull set to beat multiple rivals to Turkish stopper

Before the Hull City talks, bigger names were already watching. While he was still at Adana Demirspor, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor were all reported to have taken note, and his then-agent said there had been contact with goalkeeping staff at the Istanbul clubs.

Abroad, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham were said to have sent scouts, with Ajax considering a bid and Liverpool also linked.

Dönmezer has cited Manuel Neuer as his model and has said the Premier League is the competition he most wants to play in, citing its pace and intensity.

For now, any move to Hull remains at the ‘talks’ stage and work is still to be done on any details before it is rubber-stamped and agreed.

Hull are working hard to find the best young talent as they look to establish themselves in the Premier League and build for the future.

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