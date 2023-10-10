Exclusive: Former Real Madrid prodigy in talks with Hull, Lincoln as star admits he ‘would love’ move

Former Ajax and Real Madrid prodigy Mink Peeters is in talks with Hull City and Lincoln City after finishing a spell in UAE, TEAMtalk understands.

Boasting a high pedigree as a youngster, Peeters moved from Ajax to Real Madrid and scored twice in the 2016/17 UEFA Youth League for the La Liga giants. He scored 10 and assisted 16 goals in 29 appearances for their Under-19 side but never made the breakthrough into the first team.

Speaking to Planet Football about his time with Real, he said: “At the start, it was great. You are young, you want to live the dream and everything is amazing. I was going to the stadium to watch the big guys play and everything was just amazing.”

“After some time, you feel the pressure building as you look to go to the next levels and it can get into your head.”

The 25-year-old’s last club was Gulf United in Dubai, and that recently came to an end, meaning he is now looking for his next project.

That could be in England, with Championship outfit Hull and League One side Lincoln both in talks with his representatives regarding a potential move.

Peeters ready for new challenge

Peeters is clearly raring to go, happy to take on any challenge that comes his way, and England is a country that’s caught his eye, so if either of those moves are to come to fruition, he’ll be happy.

“I am training hard at the moment and my ambition is to do everything I can to get my career to the highest level possible from this point,” he said.

“I am looking for the best club to share the belief I still have in my story. England is a country I would love to play in and you look at the Premier League and the Championship and they have incredible crowds for every match.”

“A friend of mine, Zian Flemming, is playing at Millwall at the moment and tells me how amazing the Championship can be, so it is a league I would love to play in.

“It is frustrating not to be playing at the moment because I want to be playing, but I still have a lot of faith and believe in what is still to come for me.”

