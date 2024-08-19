Exclusive: Hull City pursue Frankfurt winger as Tigers eye impressive double deal

Hull City want to sign at least two new players

Hull City have set their sights on Eintracht Frankfurt ace Faride Alidou as they look to add at least two new players to their squad, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Alidou is a 23-year-old attacker who mainly plays as a left winger but can also operate on the right flank if required. Alidou came through Hamburg’s academy setup before joining Frankfurt on a free transfer in July 2022.

The former Germany youth international spent last season on loan at Koln, for whom he made 26 appearances and chipped in with four goals.

Alidou has since returned to Frankfurt, though he might not stay with the Bundesliga club for long.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Hull City are plotting a move for Alidou in an attempt to strengthen their wide ranks for the Championship campaign.

Hull have made the signing of a new winger a top objective as they seek a replacement for Jaden Philogene, following his big-money switch back to Aston Villa earlier this summer.

Tigers boss Tim Walter is spearheading the move for Alidou, as he remains a big fan of the player after previously working with him at Hamburg.

Although, Hull will face competition for the signing, as several clubs in Serie A are also plotting moves for Alidou.

Hull City transfers: Winger, defender both wanted

It remains to be seen exactly how much Hull will have to offer to convince Frankfurt on selling Alidou, though his contract runs until June 2026 and he has previously been given a valuation of €2.5million (£2.1m).

Alidou is not the only star Hull are interested in, either. On Saturday, TEAMtalk revealed that Hull are ready to test the resolve of their Championship rivals Stoke City by launching a swoop for Ben Wilmot.

The move would be an ambitious one for Hull, as Wilmot has established himself as one of the top centre-backs in the second tier and Stoke are not looking to sell.

But Hull chiefs know that completing a statement deal for the 24-year-old would send a message to their competitors and also get the side closer to promotion, having finished in seventh place last term.

Alidou, meanwhile, would not be as much of a statement signing, as he is something of an unknown in England. But Alidou looks like an exciting player for the future and Walter believes he can maximise the forward’s potential.