Hull boss urges star to remain at the club, amid Premier League interest

Hull City manager Grant McCann has expressed his hopes that wonderkid Keane Lewis-Potter will stay at the club after West Ham show interest.

TEAMtalk reported that the Hammers are tracking Potter’s progress ahead of the January transfer window. The Premier League side will be hoping the 20-year-old will follow in Jarrod Bowen’s footsteps. The former Hull man scored 50 goals for the Tigers before making the switch to East London.

The left-winger started the campaign brightly – scoring against Preston in the first game of the season.

Despite not scoring in his last eight league games, Lewis-Potter has been Hull’s main attacking threat in the Championship.

As Brentford are reported to have joined the race for the future star, McCann has advised his playmaker to stay at the East Yorkshire side.

Speaking to Hull Live, he said: “We feel that he’s learning and developing here, and the last thing Keano probably needed at the present time in his career was to go somewhere and not play football.

“He’s playing every single week in the Championship, he’s getting better all the time.”

The youngster rose through the academy ranks at Hull. After earning the club’s Academy Player of the Year award in 2018/19 with 24 goals in 34 games, he made his senior debut in November 2019.

Lewis-Potter was a huge reason why his side gained promotion back to the Championship last season.The

He directly contributed to 19 goals in League One – scoring 13, assisting six.

Hull face relegation candidates Barnsley on Saturday. In a massive game for the Tigers, the future star will be hoping to end his goal drought at Oakwell.

Grant McCann thanks vice-chairman

Hull boss Grant McCann has shown his appreciation to Hull vice-chairman Ehab Allam for not selling young talent Keane Lewis-Potter.

The Tigers boss revealed the owner could’ve sold the playmaker in January to increase their transfer budget.

Instead, he stayed at the then League One side and was an influential figure in their promotion back to the Championship.

“He could easily have sold Keane Lewis-Potter at the start of the year, but hasn’t, and we thank him for that,” said McCann.

“Ehab probably could have given us a bigger budget and sold Keane Lewis-Potter, but we wanted to keep him.

As the upcoming transfer window looms, it could be a mammoth task for Hull to keep their top prospect.

