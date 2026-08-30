Hull City are closing in on a new attacker

Hull City have agreed a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt’s highly-rated winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya, TEAMtalk understands, as they switch their attention from Lyon star Malick Fofana.

Our sources have confirmed that Hull have moved quickly to secure an agreement for the 21-year-old, with the club now working to push the deal through.

Hull had been in talks over a move for Belgium international Fofana, but we understand the winger is unsure about the prospect of moving to Humberside.

That has prompted Hull to switch targets, and they have now made rapid progress on a deal for Bahoya.

Fofana remains a player attracting significant interest, with AS Roma keen on the Lyon attacker while Sunderland, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have also made enquiries.

Tottenham have also held talks about Bahoya, but it is Hull who have moved decisively to get an agreement in place.

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Bundesliga speedster heading to Hull

Bahoya is regarded as one of the quickest players in European football and was officially recorded as the fastest player in the Bundesliga last season.

His explosive pace and attacking ability have made him a highly-rated prospect at Frankfurt, with Hull now looking to bring him to the Championship.

We understand Hull have agreed terms for Bahoya and are now working on the final steps to complete the transfer.

The move would represent a significant coup for Hull, particularly given the level of interest in the winger from elsewhere.

Hull have moved quickly, switching from Fofana to Bahoya and TEAMtalk understands an agreement is now in place for the Frankfurt star, but they need to persuade him to make the move.

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