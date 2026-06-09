Hull City are weighing up a move for former Sunderland captain Dan Neil and could once again frustrate Middlesbrough, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The highly-rated defensive midfielder is available on a free transfer this summer after reaching the end of his contract at Sunderland, and his situation has attracted significant attention from clubs across Britain.

Neil, 24, remains one of the most sought-after free agents on the market, with several clubs already making their interest known.

TEAMtalk understands that Rangers have been in active discussions with the midfielder and are hopeful of convincing him to move to Scotland.

The Ibrox club have been pushing hard in recent weeks and would like clarity on his future as soon as possible.

However, the race is far from straightforward. Middlesbrough are among the clubs keen on signing Neil as they prepare for a summer of change.

Boro are bracing themselves for the likely departure of star midfielder Hayden Hackney, who continues to attract strong Premier League interest, and Neil has emerged as a player they believe could help fill the void…

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Hull emerge as serious contenders to sign Sunderland star Neil

The Teesside club have long admired the former Sunderland skipper’s energy, leadership and Championship pedigree, and discussions have taken place internally regarding a potential move.

But Hull City are now emerging as serious contenders and TEAMtalk can reveal that the Tigers are showing strong interest in Neil and are assessing whether to formalise their pursuit in the coming weeks.

The timing will not be lost on Middlesbrough supporters. Hull only recently denied Boro promotion by defeating them in the Championship play-off final at Wembley, and there is now a real possibility they could beat them to one of their key midfield targets as well.

Sources suggest Hull’s recruitment team view Neil as a player capable of adding both quality and experience to the heart of their midfield as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

The opportunity to remain in England’s top flight could also prove a significant factor in the player’s decision-making process.

While Rangers remain firmly in the hunt and continue to push for an answer, TEAMtalk understands that the prospect of Premier League football could complicate their efforts.

Neil, who spent the second half of the 2025/26 season on loan with Ipswich Town, is currently assessing all of his options and is in no rush to make a final decision, aware that interest in his services continues to grow.

The 24-year-old will depart the Wearsiders having made 201 appearances across eight seasons, playing at every level from League One to the Premier League.

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