Hull City and two other Premier League sides have registered strong interest in Rangers midfielder Nico Raskin, with the Belgium international prioritising a move to the English top flight this summer, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Sources close to the player have confirmed that playing in the Premier League remains Raskin’s number one ambition as he seeks a fresh challenge following two-and-a-half seasons at Ibrox.

The 25-year-old, who joined Rangers from Standard Liege in January 2023, has impressed with his tenacity, technical quality and box-to-box energy, earning a place in Belgium’s recent World Cup squad and becoming a key figure for Rangers.

Hull City, newly promoted to the Premier League are understood to have made an initial approach, viewing Raskin as a key addition to strengthen their midfield for the challenge of top-flight football.

Two further unnamed Premier League clubs have also shown concrete interest, raising the prospect of a bidding war that could test Rangers’ resolve.

Sources state that Crystal Palace had placed Raskin on their list of options.

However, the Eagles are currently pushing to secure Arne Engels from Celtic, as previously reported.

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Serie A sides Bologna and Atalanta also remain keen on Raskin and are preparing to open formal talks over a potential deal.

However, sources indicate that the Italian clubs will face an uphill battle to convince Raskin if Premier League suitors table official offers.

The midfielder is said to be attracted by the prestige that England’s top division provides. When he signed for Rangers he stated in his first interview with Rangers TV that he wanted to play in the English top flight.

Rangers value Raskin in the region of £20million, with his contract running until 2028, meaning any departure would represent significant profit on their initial investment.

The Glasgow club are under no immediate pressure to sell but will listen to suitable proposals as they reshape their squad ahead of another demanding campaign.

With Raskin coming into his final two years of his contract and no chance of a renewal, the time is now for Rangers to sell the midfielder.

For Raskin, a move to the Premier League would mark the next step in a promising career that has already seen him develop into one of Scottish football’s standout central midfielders and a consistent member of the Belgium squad.

Sources indicate his move to Scotland was taken due to it being so close to England and as much as Gers fans won’t want to hear it, the plan from Raskin and his representatives was always to get him to the English Premier League.

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