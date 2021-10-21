Hull boss Grant McCann has taken full responsibility for his side’s poor run of form following another defeat at the hands of Peterborough.

The Tigers awarded Posh their first away win of the season, pushing them out of the relegation zone. The result means they remain on just two wins for the season and sit inside the bottom three. McCann says his side are trying their best, but results just aren’t going their way.

He said: “I’ve got every single player fighting, but we’re just coming up a bit short.

“Some of our play was outstanding – it really was – but ultimately you get judged on results.

“We’ve just got to keep on working with the boys, but I take full responsibility for the results.”

Fans on social media after the game began criticising McCann for the disappointing performances, and the manager feels their anger is justified.

“I understand their frustrations – I feel it, and the players feel it.

“I get it as the supporters pay their hard-earned money. At the minute, we’re on a bit of a low so we need to find a way to turn around results.

“We are giving everything for this football club, but that’s football and that’s life and you have to take it on the chin.”

Hull fans chanting for former boss

Chants of Steve Bruce echoed around the MKM stadium during Hull’s fixture against Peterborough.

Bruce took charge of Hull for four years and guided them to the Premier League in 2013.

Now, the 60-year-old is once again without a club after leaving Newcastle by mutual consent earlier in the week.

Many fans are not satisfied with how their team are playing, and it appears that they want McCann to be relieved of his duties.

However, it is unclear whether Bruce will take charge of a club again given his recent comments.

Speaking recently to The Telegraph, Bruce opened up on his struggles whilst taking charge of Newcastle.

He said: “I think it might be my last job. It has been very, very tough. To never really be wanted, to feel that people wanted me to fail & saying I would fail, that I was useless, a fat waste of space, a tactically inept cabbage head.”

