Hull City are increasingly confident they can finalise a deal for midfielder Mert Kömür, despite having multiple bids rejected by Augsburg, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources close to the negotiations say the Tigers believe they are now close to matching the 21-year-old’s valuation and remain optimistic that an agreement can be reached.

Hull have persisted with their interest throughout the window and feel the gap between the two clubs has narrowed sufficiently to make a breakthrough possible in the near future.

Kömür is understood to be fully on board with the proposed move. The player has already agreed personal terms with Hull and is keen to complete the transfer.

Those familiar with his thinking suggest he views the opportunity at the MKM Stadium as an attractive next step in his career, with the newly-promoted Premier League side offering a clear pathway and a project that appeals to him.

Hull’s recruitment team has continued talks behind the scenes even after earlier approaches were turned down. Club officials are said to be determined not to let the opportunity slip and are prepared to refine their offer further if necessary to meet Augsburg’s expectations.

The persistence reflects Hull’s strong admiration for the midfielder’s qualities and their desire to strengthen the squad before the window closes.

Hull pushing to complete Mert Kömür deal

Hull’s latest bid was €12million (£10.2m / $13.8m) inclusive of add-ons and Hull were told it wasn’t good enough.

Augsburg want more, and it is clear that Hull have been active and willing to improve their position.

The fact that personal terms are already settled removes one potential obstacle and places the focus firmly on the transfer fee.

Both parties are expected to keep channels open in the coming days.

Hull remain hopeful that their latest valuation will prove acceptable and that a deal can be struck without further prolonged negotiation.

Should an agreement be reached, Kömür would become a significant addition to the Tigers’ ranks for the new campaign.

The youngster, who generally plays as an attacking midfielder, notched two goals and four assists in 28 Bundesliga games last term, with 17 of those appearances being starts.

The situation remains fluid, but those close to the talks insist Hull’s confidence is well founded and that a resolution is within reach.

Augsburg, however, remain firm that they wont sell for a small fee and would rather keep him than lose him for what they see as a minimal price.