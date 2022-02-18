Shota Arveladze ‘surprised’ by Hull City positives ahead of QPR clash

Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has been encouraged by his sides performances since taking over in January.

The Georgian boss has had a difficult start to life in England, with The Tigers failing to win their last four fixtures. Hull currently sit 20th in the Championship table, and are just 12 points above the drop. However, Arveladze has insisted he has spotted plenty of positives within the squad since taking charge.

Speaking to Yorkshire Post, he said: “Even the boys who have been out of the team, when I see them working it makes me feel comfortable because I know they can help each other.

“I have been surprised by how well they have concentrated and worked out the games. I feel that when they are quite close in front of me. It’s different when you look on a screen. I am really enjoying this Hull side.”

Hull City next face QPR away from home in what is expected to be a tough challenge for the visitors.

The fixture will also be Arveladze’s sixth game in charge – having previously stated it would take five fixtures to properly get to know his players.

But the former Rangers star has admitted the adjustment to football in England has not been too different from his previous work. Arveladze has managed in Turkey, Israel and Uzbekistan.

“It’s not been very different, not too much,” he says.

“It’s not the same because I’ve never been in a competition with 24 teams, I’ve been in with 20 or 18 and if you finish in the top five or three you usually qualify for Europe.

“It makes this a good experience. Your game is your (training) session and the understanding comes quicker.”

Arveladze expecting tough challenge on ‘smaller pitch’

Meanwhile, Arveladze has given his assessment of his match-up at Loftus Road against QPR.

Promotion-pushing R’s sit fourth in the table, however have lost their last two matches.

Arveladze is confident his side can win, but noted the strength of his opponents ahead of Saturday’s clash.

“I wouldn’t say they’re that similar to Sheffield United but they’re a very good, organised team,” He told the club’s official website.

“They play more football and like to hold onto the ball more. I never played there myself but the pitch is a bit smaller. We’re going to look at where we can hurt them and look forward to the game.”

