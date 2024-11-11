Hull City bosses hold crunch talks over Tim Walter future

Tim Walter is under serious pressure at Hull City

The Hull City hierarchy are meeting in Turkey to discuss the future of under-pressure head coach Tim Walter, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Hull City owner and chairman Acun Ilicali and other club chiefs are holding crucial talks this week, with a decision on Walter’s future expected to be made. Hull officials are using the international break to assess the team’s progress, with the club desperate not to be involved in a relegation battle this season.

Walter’s position is under growing scrutiny after Sunday’s 2-1 loss to West Brom, which stretched their winless run to seven games.

The Tigers are currently languishing in 19th place in the Championship table and are only outside of the relegation zone on goal difference, leaving Walter in a precarious position.

The German has come under fire for some of Hull’s poor displays this season, with the side picking up just one win at home so far.

After the home loss to West Brom, Walter said: “We are not happy with the result but the improvement in the performance was obvious. That’s what keeps me strong and keeps me happy.

‘All you can do is fight’ – Tim Walter

“If you have a negative run, like we are having, all you can do is fight against it and stick together.

“We need big character and that’s what we showed. I know the results will come. We need a bit more luck.”

He added: “The reaction from our fans was brilliant. They tried to keep us up and to keep us in the game. That was really good and I’m really pleased.”

On Friday, Walter said he is ‘open for a conversation’ with Hull supporters about his side’s disappointing performances.

Walter signed a three-year deal to take charge of Hull in the summer, having been axed by Hamburg in February.

The 49-year-old replaced Liam Rosenior, who was surprisingly sacked after Hull narrowly missed out on the play-offs last term.