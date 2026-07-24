Hull City in talks to sign £10m Croatia star as Ajax make contact

Hull City’s pursuit of Croatian attacking midfielder Toni Fruk continues, though sources close to the situation insist a transfer is not as close as suggested at this stage and there is still work to do.

The newly promoted Premier League side hold interest in the 25-year-old Rijeka star, who has impressed with his creativity, vision and goal threat in the Croatian league.

Hull owner Acun Ilicali’s recent tweet featuring a Croatian flag is widely interpreted as a subtle nod towards Fruk, reflecting the club’s desire to strengthen their midfield options.

However, Fruk is not short of admirers. Reliable sources have confirmed serious interest from two other Premier League clubs, alongside Dutch giants Ajax.

All four sides have made contact with Rijeka in recent days to establish the conditions required for any potential deal.

Rijeka sources have played down suggestions of an imminent move. “A deal is not as close as people are making out,” one club insider stated.

The Croatian side are expected to hold firm and demand a strong fee in the region of £8-10million for their key player, despite him being in the last year of his deal.

For Hull, the interest in Fruk forms part of a broader recruitment drive.

Having secured promotion to the Premier League, the Tigers are keen to add multiple new faces over the coming weeks as they look to build a competitive squad capable of survival in the top flight.

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Manager Sergej Jakirovic, who previously worked with Fruk at Rijeka, is understood to rate the midfielder highly and sees him as a natural fit for the creative role he wants to fill.

Fruk would be open to playing for Jakirovic again but will not disrespect Rijeka, where he has made 139 appearances, scoring 32 goals.

While discussions remain at an exploratory stage, the growing list of interested parties means any successful bid will need to meet Rijeka’s valuation and convince the player that a move represents the right next step in his career.

For now, Fruk’s future remains unresolved, with Hull among those in talks with Rijeka. He is a player who is likely to move this summer.

We revealed on Tuesday that Hull and Everton are both in the mix for a £30m-rated Norwegian forward, too.