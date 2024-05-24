Ambitious Ipswich prepared to make sensational swoop for Newcastle United fan favourite

Ipswich Town are believed to be eager to sign talismanic Newcastle United attacker Miguel Almiron for a fee around £21million.

Newcastle United have made it clear that they will listen to serious offers for at least four first-team regulars as they seek to fund a major remodelling of Eddie Howe’s squad.

Speaking on The Fully Loaded Transfer Show, Ben Jacobs has said that Almiron is a player that the Tractor Boys are interested in bringing in as they prepare for their first top-flight campaign in over 20 years.

Jacobs suggested that Almiron would be a more realistic option for Ipswich ahead of their prime target Omari Hutchison from Chelsea.

“I’m told that there is Premier League interest in Almiron as well and Ipswich may be one to watch.

“Ipswich’s number one priority would be to bring in Omari Hutchison from Chelsea, but you just don’t know, things could change,” Jacobs said.

“With Almiron and Ipswich, that one is one to watch.”

Almiron is reportedly also on the radar of Atletico Madrid, clubs in Italy and teams in the Saudi Pro League.

The 30-year-old would have an opportunity to be a key player at Ipswich, while Atletico Madrid might have doubts that Almiron would give Diego Simeone the legs he is desperately looking for to drive his team forward in La Liga and the Champions League.

Newcastle are clearly eager to move Almiron on but it isn’t clear at this stage who are favoured to secure his services next season.

Ipswich might need to convince Almiron they are worth his time

Almiron is likely not a player devoid of ambition even if his return for Newcastle this season has been disappointing.

With Ipswich favourites for the drop next season and it looking possible that they could lose inspirational manager Kieran McKenna to Manchester United, it isn’t immediately obvious that Almiron would want to join their fight for survival.

Atletico would offer the winger the chance to be part of a push for silverware both domestically and in the Champions League even if he would be in for a fight to start regularly in La Liga.

According to the current shape of the situation, Ipswich would need to convince Almiron they are his best bet and hope that other more attractive suitors don’t come knocking on the Paraguayan’s door.

If Ipswich manage to get an uncontested offer in for Almiron and other interest doesn’t materialise, this move could be within the realm of possibility.

