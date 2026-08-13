Ipswich Town making major ‘push’ to sign £15m-rated Bundesliga attacker in exciting move

Ipswich Town are mounting a determined bid for SC Freiburg’s versatile attacker Derry Scherhant this summer, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The 23-year-old, who primarily operates as a left winger but can also play centrally or on the right, has attracted serious interest from the newly promoted Premier League side.

Sources close to the Scherhant claim the Tractor Boys are making a “considerable push” to sign him.

Freiburg, however, are in no rush to part with their young forward. Head coach Julian Schuster is understood to be planning with Scherhant for the forthcoming campaign, and the club has set a firm valuation of €17.5million (£15m / $20.1m).

It will take an offer at that figure for Freiburg to even consider letting Scherdant go and his ultimate price tag is likely to be higher.

Scherhant arrived at the club only last summer, activating a €2million release clause in his Hertha Berlin contract to return to the Bundesliga.

In his first season with Freiburg he made a solid contribution, registering seven goals and two assist across 44 competitive appearances in the league, DFB-Pokal and Europa League.

His pace, physicality and eye for goal have made him a useful option, even if he has often been used from the bench. His potential and quality has caught the eye of clubs across Europe.

Ipswich have work to do on Derry Scherhant deal

Scherhant himself is very open to the idea of a move to England. Financially the switch would represent a significant step up, and his development would be helped by playing in the worlds most competitive league.

Ipswich are expected to be involved in a relegation scrap, while Freiburg aim once again for European qualification, that is something he will need to consider, however one good season in England could establish him as a Premier League-quality talent.

Whether the Tractor Boys will meet Freiburg’s asking price, or fully convince that Portman Road offers the right platform for his development, remains to be seen.

With the transfer window still open, the coming weeks could prove decisive for Scherhant’s immediate future. Sources have made clear that Ipswich are not the only side keen.