Ipswich are set to sign Ben Johnson (West Ham) and Omari Hutchison (Chelsea) on permanent deals

Ben Johnson is a free agent after leaving West Ham and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Ipswich Town are set to tie up a deal for him imminently.

Kieran McKenna’s team are attacking the transfer window as they aim to build a squad capable of avoiding relegation against all the odds.

Johnson has been one of Ipswich’s top targets for some time and sources have informed TEAMtalk that he has already had a medical with the Premier League new boys.

We can reveal that Johnson has agreed on a four-year contract with Ipswich and the deal could be officially announced as soon as Monday.

He broke into the West Ham first team in 2018 and made a total of 109 appearances for the club, scoring two goals in the process.

Johnson generally plays as a right-back but has also featured as a left-back, so will provide cover in both positions for McKenna and his team.

He could prove to be a big addition for Ipswich and a report from Fabrizio Romano claims another big signing is all but finalised.

Ipswich agree record-breaking deal with Chelsea

Romano claims that Ipswich have sealed the permanent signing of Chelsea winger Omari Hutchison, who was vital in their 2023/24 promotion campaign while on loan at Portman Road.

The 20-year-old scored 11 goals and made six assists in 50 appearances across all competitions for the Tractor Boys.

“Understand Chelsea and Ipswich Town have just signed all docs for Omari Hutchinson permanent deal,” Romano posted on X.

“Agreement on package worth £22m fee plus sell-on clause around 25%, NO buy back option. Exclusive story, confirmed.”

Hutchison will therefore become Ipswich’s all-time record signing and McKenna will hope he can continue his excellent form in the top flight.

Their previous record stands at just £4.5m for Hermann Hreidarsson back in 2000.

As we exclusively previously reported on Friday, a key factor in Hutchinson’s willingness to leave Chelsea is the fact he’ll reunite with McKenna at Ipswich.

The coach had been linked with the vacant Chelsea job following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino dismissal.

If McKenna had got the nod at Stamford Bridge, Hutchinson would have been far more willing to stick around and fight for his place.

“I spoke to the manager and got a real good connection with him from seeing him for the first time,” Hutchison said about McKenna in March.

“And I thought, you know, [Ipswich] could be the best place for me. He’s been in the academy, he knows how the young boys are. So I thought he made it a no-brainer to come here.

“Sometimes when you come into the team as a sub the manager tells you we need a different dynamic. A skilful player that’s going to get at your man and who can go both ways.

“For me personally I enjoy that. I like to entertain the crowd, and the manager gives you that freedom.”