Exclusive: Ipswich Town secure deal to keep fan favourite at Portman Road amid exit links

Premier League new boys Ipswich Town have taken up the option of extending goalkeeper Christian Walton’s contract at Portman Road, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Walton’s current deal is due to expire at the end of June, but Ipswich have opted to take up an option to extend his contract with the club until 2025, sources have confirmed.

The 28-year-old has unfortunately found himself playing a backup role to Vaclav Hladky this season after picking up an injury which forced him to miss the start of the Championship campaign.

Hladky has taken his chance between the sticks and has kept hold of the No.1 shirt under Kieran McKenna with the side riding high at the top end of the table.

Ipswich Town extend the stay of backup goalkeeper

Walton has made four appearances in all competitions this season, making a late cameo off the bench in last weekend’s promotion clinching win over Huddersfield Town.

Walton was a mainstay of the Ipswich side that won promotion from League One in the 2022/23 season and is a big fans’ favourite at Portman Road.

The former England U21 keeper started all 46 matches during Ipswich Town’s League One promotion campaign, keeping 23 clean sheets in that time to win the Golden Glove award.

Wanted Walton not going anywhere

TEAMtalk understands that a number of clubs have been weighing up moves for Walton this summer if he became a free agent, but Ipswich have moved to secure his immediate future by taking up the 12-month option in his contract.

Walton has made 89 appearances for Ipswich since joining the club on a permanent deal in January 2022 after initially joining on loan from Brighton in the summer of 2021.