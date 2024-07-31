Exclusive: Szmodics takes Ipswich transfer into his own hands with showdown Blackburn talks held

Ipswich Town target Sammie Szmodics and his agent held showdown talks with Blackburn Rovers officials on Tuesday night as they try to push through a move to the Premier League new boys, TEAMtalk understands.

Ipswich have seen a number of bids rejected by Blackburn for Szmodics with Rovers valuing the attacker at £15million.

Szmodics is keen to make the move to Ipswich to fulfil his ambition to play in the Premier League and the player and his representatives are understood to have held heated discussions with Blackburn officials to try and thrash out a deal.

Talks are still ongoing between Ipswich and Blackburn for the forward’s potential move to Portman Road, but both parties remain apart in their valuation.

Szmodics was last season’s Championship top scorer with 27 goals in a Blackburn side that narrowly avoided relegation.

A number of clubs have shown an interest in Szmodics this summer, but Blackburn are not willing to sell unless their valuation is met with the player under contract at Ewood Park until 2026.

Ipswich have made Szmodics one of their top targets as they look to bolster Kieran McKenna’s squad ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

With Rovers’ Championship season beginning at home against Derby in two weeks, the transfer impasse is interrupting their preparations, and there is a sense that it must be sorted quickly one way or another.

DON’T MISS – The 10 most expensive Championship to Premier League transfers

Ipswich Town deal aligns with multiple goals for Szmodics

The teams have yet to agree on a deal, with Blackburn rejecting repeated proposals for last season’s 27-goal Championship top scorer, and the gap in their valuations is far enough apart to have generated this standoff.

Szmodics, who was born in Colchester, has spoken openly about his desire to play in the Premier League.

A relocation to Suffolk would allow the 28-year-old to live closer to home.

Szmodics’ goals kept Blackburn in the Championship last term as they finished 19th, three points above the relegation zone.

He secured a new contract until 2026 in November, giving Rovers a strong bargaining position in the closing weeks of the transfer window.

Ipswich have brought in five fresh faces but the only striker brought in so far is 21-year-old Liam Delap, who isn’t a proven goalscorer at senior level.

With 107 career goals across 355 matches Szmodics’ value to Ipswich would be great but the club must consider that they have already spent £62m to prepare for their return to the Premier League.

READ MORE – All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window