Exclusive: Exit-bound Arsenal attacker lined up by Ipswich Town with hugely-ambitious move on cards

Ipswich Town have secured back-to-back promotions to return to the Premier League after almost 24 years and they have big plans for the transfer window.

Kieran McKenna has masterminded the Tractor Boys’ success and the club are planning to back their manager with some exciting additions as they attempt to stay in the top flight.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that one of Ipswich’s ambitious targets is Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

As we reported in March, the Gunners are willing to sell the 24-year-old for the right price and have informed him he is free to find a new club.

We understand that Nketiah is leaning towards leaving the Emirates for more game time.

READ MORE: Chelsea, Man Utd and Arsenal stung as new price tag emerges for top striker target due to secret clause

Mikel Arteta has a strong relationship with Nketiah but with the manager keen to bring in a new star striker in the summer, he knows he won’t be able to guarantee him regular minutes.

A number of Premier League clubs are keeping close tabs on the Arsenal star and Ipswich have now surged into the race for his signature.

Ipswich move for Nketiah is a sign of things to come

TEAMtalk sources have suggested that Ipswich‘s ambitious attempt to sign Nketiah is a sign of things to come for their transfer window.

They are planning to do everything they can to stay in the Premier League and make their mark on the division and bringing in Nketiah would be a huge statement of intent.

Crystal Palace are long term admirers of Nketiah and are following him closely.

They believe the forward’s desire to stay in London gives them an advantage and their form under new manager Oliver Glasner is also attractive.

The ultimate desire for the 24-year-old is to stay at Arsenal and make the number nine position his own. However, he has struggled to break into the side and found himself on the edges of the first team in recent years.

Despite some decent performances last season it is clear he is not the man for Arteta and his future may well lay elsewhere. He has been at Arsenal since 2015 after the title chasers poached him from the Chelsea academy.

Nketiah has made just 10 starts in the Premier League this term – coming off the bench 17 times – scoring five goals in the process.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal WILL sell star despite Arteta bluff with lucrative offer coming; £80m ace tops shortlist of replacements