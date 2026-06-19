Ipswich strike agreement with BlueCo as Gary O’Neil edges closer to Premier League return

Ipswich Town have agreed terms with BlueCo over the appointment of Gary O’Neil and TEAMtalk understands the former Bournemouth and Wolves boss is now closing in on a return to English football.

The Tractor Boys have been working through a shortlist of candidates since Kieran McKenna stood down earlier this summer and sources have confirmed that O’Neil has emerged as the club’s preferred choice.

TEAMtalk understands an agreement has now been reached with BlueCo, paving the way for O’Neil to leave Strasbourg and take charge at Portman Road.

The 43-year-old only arrived in France in January after replacing Liam Rosenior at Strasbourg, but his stay in Ligue 1 looks set to be short-lived.

Sources indicate O’Neil has been keen on the prospect of returning to England, and the opportunity presented by Ipswich proved difficult to ignore.

The former midfielder has enhanced his reputation significantly over the past few years, first impressing during his time at Bournemouth before earning a move to Wolves.

Although his spell at Molineux ultimately came to an end, O’Neil remains highly regarded within the game, and his work at Strasbourg has only reinforced that standing.

Ipswich’s hierarchy have been conducting an extensive search since McKenna’s departure and held talks with a number of candidates as they sought the right fit to continue the club’s long-term project.

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Ipswich land No 1 managerial target

However, TEAMtalk understands O’Neil quickly moved towards the top of their thinking.

The club believe his Premier League experience, tactical flexibility and track record of improving players make him an ideal candidate to lead the next phase of Ipswich’s development.

Negotiations have progressed rapidly in recent days and sources have confirmed that terms between Ipswich and BlueCo have now been agreed.

Attention is now focused on finalising the remaining details of O’Neil’s contract, but there is growing confidence that the move will be completed shortly.

For BlueCo, the decision reflects the strong relationship between all parties and an acceptance that O’Neil was eager to return to English football when the right opportunity emerged.

Ipswich, meanwhile, are closing in on one of the most sought-after coaches currently available.

TEAMtalk understands the Suffolk club wanted clarity over their managerial position as quickly as possible ahead of a crucial summer and, barring any late complications, O’Neil is now set to become McKenna’s successor.

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