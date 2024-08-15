Ipswich beat Everton to ‘statement’ Kalvin Phillips deal as Toffees backup plan is revealed

Ipswich Town have beaten Premier League rivals Everton and Fulham to the loan signing of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to reports.

The former Leeds United star has endured a very difficult two seasons with the Cityzens, who have decided to loan him out again after an unsuccessful six-month stint with West Ham last season.

Phillips has shown he can be a quality player when fully fit but has never reached the heights he did at Elland Road at the Etihad.

He has made just 31 appearances for Man City and therefore a loan move to Ipswich, where he will have the chance to be a consistent starter, could be perfect for him.

According to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, a loan move to Portman Road is on the verge of being finalised.

“Ipswich Town on the brink of agreeing a season-long loan for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips,” McGrath posted on X.

“A statement signing for the newly-promoted club.”

Ipswich are odds-on favourites with the bookmakers to be relegated this season but signing experienced players like Phillips could help their cause greatly.

The 28-year-old will hope to get back to his best for the Tractor Boys and force his way back into the England squad.

Everton have Phillips alternatives in mind

As we exclusively revealed several weeks ago, Everton had identified Phillips as a key target, with manager Sean Dyche a big admirer of the midfielder.

The Toffees are looking to bring in more cover in the defensive midfield position now Amadou Onana has joined Aston Villa, but will now have to look elsewhere.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Everton DID make a loan offer for Phillips, along with Ipswich and one other Premier League side – likely Fulham.

We understand that the Toffees’ sporting director Kevin Thelwell already has a shortlist of alternative targets that he will focus on over the next two weeks.

Napoli star Jens Cajuste is one player Everton are keen on. He was close to joining Brentford before the centre-mid’s move collapsed late on due to his wage demands.

Ironically, Ipswich are also keen on Cajuste and are thought to be leading the race. However, TEAMtalk sources say that Everton could make a late attempt to hijack the move.

Everton’s confirmed midfield targets include Chelsea’s Lesley Ugochukwu, Real Betis’ Johnny Cardoso and Juventus’ Weston McKennie – but others are expected to emerge in the coming days.

Dyche is also keen to bring in a new winger and with a move for Wilfried Gnonto now unlikely, Almeria’s Largie Ramazani could be an option.

